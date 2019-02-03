Register
09:05 GMT +303 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury England, Friday April 21, 2017.

    UK Repurposes Cold War Plan to Evacuate Queen in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Report

    © AP Photo / Andrew Matthews
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The plans were reportedly originally developed for the event of Soviet nuclear attack.

    UK security authorities are working on a secret plan to evacuate Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster if a no-deal Brexit scenario sparks riots on the streets of London, a source in the Civil Contingencies Secretariat, the UK body tasked with emergency planning told the Daily Mail.

    According to the source, the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and other senior royals will be evacuated to a number of secret shelters scattered across the UK.

    Should the situation get even worse, the Queen will be evacuated to a "floating bunker": the Royal yacht Britannia, or the Central Government War Headquarters at Corsham Court, Wiltshire.

    A motorist crosses over the border from the Irish Republic into Northern Ireland near the town of Jonesborough, Northern Ireland, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Cache of Weapons Found in Woods Near N Irish Border as Brexit Fast Approaches
    The original plan, dubbed Operation Candid, was reportedly contrived during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when the world was on the brink of actual nuclear war, and "re-purposed" for the worst-case Brexit scenario.

    The source in the Secretariat said that the most extreme crisis scenario envisages riots breaking out in London as shops run out of food due to trade break-up.

    The plan is said to have been moved up the Secretariat's "priority list," which is normally dominated by such vital things as the availability of food, water and medicine, after the Queen weighed in on Brexit earlier in January, calling on the nation to "seek out the common ground" that binds the country together.

    "As the Queen has been dragged into some of the politics around all this, it becomes more likely that she and her family could be targeted by protesters," the source said.

    ​The plan has been ridiculed by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leading Tory Brexiteer, who called it a "wartime fantasy" invented by people who watched too many news videos of helicopters evacuating US diplomatic personnel from the roof of the embassy in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) at the end of the Vietnam War.

    "The over-excited officials who have dreamt up this nonsense are clearly more students of fantasy than of history. The Monarch's place is always in the capital, as the late Queen Mother, wife of George VI, made very clear during the Blitz," the politician said.

    "The apparent airlift of the Queen for the London Olympics in 2012 was a very good joke — not a serious Brexit-related blueprint to rerun the American departure from Saigon," the politician argued. 

    Brexit
    CC BY 2.0 / David Holt / Brexit
    Finally a Solution to Brexit! German Economists Know How to Break the Deadlock
    However, the Daily Mail cites another unnamed senior Government official acknowledging the possibility that such a plan exists.

    "It is not ‘project fear'," the official said, referring to what Brexiteers see as the fear-mongering propaganda of the Remainers. "There are dozens of contingency planners whose job is to envisage every possible eventuality. They would be negligent if they didn't include the Royals in that, however far-fetched the scenario might seem."

    Neither Buckingham Palace nor Downing Street has yet commented on the report.

    Britain's scheduled exit date from the bloc is 29 March 2019, and London has yet to successfully negotiate the withdrawal deal with Brussels.

    Related:

    Reason Why Queen and Prince Philip Don’t Wear Seatbelts Explained
    Did the Queen Just Interfere in Brexit Deal Negotiations?
    Ex Malaysian King's Marriage to Russian Beauty Queen 'on Rocks' – Reports
    Palace Intruder Reveals How He Made UK Queen Flee, Drank Her Whiskey
    On the Loose: British Queen Drives Without Seatbelt Following Husband’s Crash
    Tags:
    plan, evacuation, Brexit, Cold War, Civil Contingencies Secretariat, Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse