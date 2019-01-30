Register
14:48 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Stand of the Ministry of Industry and Trade at the 8th Innoprom International Industrial Fair in the Yekaterinburg EXPO International Exhibition Center

    Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to Conduct Five Inspections in Britain

    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade’s State Institute of Drugs and Good Practices plans to inspect five British pharmaceutical manufacturers for compliance with GMP standards in 2019. That’s according to the institute’s director, Vladislav Shestakov.

    He pointed out that on Tuesday they signed a cooperation agreement with the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which will also take part in the inspections.

    Volgograd Arena
    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chabalov
    UK Businessman: My Friends Raving About How Friendly Russia is Amid World Cup
    According to Shestakov, the first inspection will take place in March at Norgine Ltd; in April the institute will inspect the production facilities of the Central Pharma and Fleet Laboratories. Then, in May and June, they will inspect SmithKline Beecham and Genzyme.

    Regarding the agreement with the British regulator, Shestakov pointed out that the cooperation with the MHRA started two years ago, and it took a year to prepare the cooperation agreement.

    "This year we're planning to carry out five inspections, and we invited our British colleagues as observers in these inspections. We are open for cooperation", the head of the institute said.

    In 2018, the institute carried out inspections in 57 countries whose drugs enter the Russian market. According to Shestakov, in Russia, British medicines are ranked fifth, after countries such as Germany, the US, France and others.

    "Since 2016, we've conducted 46 inspections in the UK. Of these, eight companies didn't meet our requirements. We hope that after signing the agreement, the British regulator will be more actively involved in our inspections and training checks, both in Russia and Britain".

    READ MORE: Russian-UK Business Forum Notes Increasing Trade Despite Difficult Relations

    "The signing of the agreement proves that despite the political tensions between our countries, our experts continue to cooperate, which has a positive impact on the dynamics of the development of our trade relations. In the context of Brexit, the UK is extremely interested in developing business and regulatory relations with other countries, including Russia", Shestakov concluded.

    Related:

    'Ever More Control': Major UK Business Bodies Worry About Microchip Implants
    UK Sets Up 5 Business Councils to Advise Prime Minister on Post-Brexit Policies
    Former UK Ambassador: Business People Don't Have Skill Set for Diplomacy
    Tags:
    inspection, Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse