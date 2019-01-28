Register
19:45 GMT +328 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Poverty

    Northern UK Cities Hit Hardest by Austerity After Financial Crisis — Think Tank

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Day-to-day council spending for Barnsley plummeted 40 percent, proportionally more than any other part in the UK, with Liverpool seeing the sharpest decline in council spending per person at over £816 over the last ten years.

    Cities such as Barnsley and Liverpool were also hit the worst by council cuts after the 2008 financial crisis, a report from the Centre for Cities think tank revealed. 

    Doncaster, Wakefield and Blackburn were also deeply affected areas of North England at 31 percent, 30 percent and 27 percent, respectively, according to Centre for Cities figures. 

    North England cities also saw spending drop roughly 20 percent compared to 9 percent for cities in Eastern, Southeast and Southwest England, the report said.  

    In contrast, spending in Luton rose 21 percent since 2008, with Oxford jumping 15 percent. 30 percent of funding to London's local government day-to-day spending since 2009 to 2010, despite hosting 16 percent of the population. 

    Yellow vest protestors march past Le Musee D'Orsay in Paris on January 5, 2019, during a rally by yellow vest Gilets Jaunes anti-government protestors.
    © AFP 2018 / Eric FEFERBERG
    'Britain Is Broken' Rally to Demand Snap Elections, End to Austerity – Activist
    "Worryingly the cities least equipped to absorb the loss of central government grant have been hardest hit," the report said.  

    "Cities in the North of England tend to have weaker economies and are more reliant on central government funding," the report said. "Therefore, they are less able to raise money locally, for example through council tax increases." 

    The "continued singling-out of local government for cuts cannot continue", Centre for Cities CEO Andrew Carter said. "If, as the Prime Minister has said, austerity is coming to an end then the Spending Review must address the financial challenges facing cities."

    "But this does not just mean more money. Giving local authorities more power to decide how they raise and spend funds, providing more flexible multi-year budgets and reforming the way social care is paid for also need to be urgently introduced." 

    Labour MP for Denton and Reddish Andrew Gwynne lambasted ministers for "targeting deprived areas", adding that the "Tories have shamefully stripped back funding for local authorities, leaving many councils on the brink of collapse and the vital public services that people rely on at breaking point." 

    READ MORE: UK To Save $1.5 Bln in EU Tax Payments in Case of 'No-Deal' Brexit

    "Councils have now lost 60p out of every £1 that the last Labour government invested in our communities," he added. "The government must stop targeting deprived areas with their politically motivated cuts and provide sustainable funding for councils to protect our local services." 

    Communities secretary James Brokenshire told ministers that they would receive £91.5bn in funds over the next two years, adding that "this coming year local government is getting £1bn extra in funding — a real terms increase — to strengthen services and support local communities."

    Related:

    Riots & Chaos: EU Intelligence Predicts Anarchy on Britain's Streets Post-Brexit
    'Britain Is Broken' Rally to Demand Snap Elections, End to Austerity – Activist
    'Yellow Vests' are Outcome of EU's Decade-Long Austerity Measures – Activist
    Scholar: UK Government Has to Review Its Policy on Austerity
    Tags:
    austerity measures, spending cuts, urbanization, austerity, economic analysis, financial crisis, budget cuts, report, Centre for Cities, Barnsley, United Kingdom, Liverpool
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse