People Feared Buried Under Debris of Destroyed Houses in Hague - Reports

A blast has destroyed several residential houses in the Hague, Netherlands, the District8 local news media reported on Sunday.

The explosion took place in the Jan van der Heijdenstraat area of the Dutch city of The Hague on Sunday.

Numerous ambulances and emergency helicopters have been rushed to the scene as people may be under the rubble, according to RTL News.

Op de #JanVanDerHeijdenstraat in #DenHaag is een pand deels ingestort na waarschijnlijk een gasexplosie. Meerdere mensen liggen onder het puin. Inmiddels Grip 1. Traumahelikopter is aanvliegend. pic.twitter.com/6IlkXYGb4l — Redactie District8 (@RedactieD8) 27 января 2019 г.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for the fire brigade told RTL News that it might have been a gas explosion.

Videobeelden kort na de explosie geven een enorme ravage weer na de explosie die appartementsgebouw in #Laakkwartier in #DenHaag verwoestte [vid:@pjokhan61] pic.twitter.com/fQWQhLQdQJ — Roeland Roovers (@r0eland) 27 января 2019 г.

Residents of the houses have been evacuated as there is a risk of the entire block of houses collapsing, the media outlet added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW