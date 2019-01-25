Greek Parliament Ratifies Macedonia Name Change Deal

The Greek Parliament approved the agreement between Athens and Skopje to rename the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to the Republic of Northern Macedonia. This is evidenced by the results of the vote held on Friday in the main legislative body of the country after the three-day debate.
The so-called Prespa Agreement on the new official name of the former Yugoslav Republic was signed on 17 June 2018 by the foreign ministers of Macedonia and Greece on the shore of Lake Prespa, along which the border between the two countries passes. In particular, it stipulated the renaming of the Republic of Macedonia to the Republic of Northern Macedonia.
The ratification of the agreement by the parliaments of the two countries opens Skopje's way to NATO and the EU.
