Greek Parliament Ratifies Macedonia Name Change Deal

Greece and Macedonia, officially known as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), have been engaged in a name dispute for many years. Athens opposes the use of "Macedonia," which is also the name of a region in Greece.

The Greek Parliament approved the agreement between Athens and Skopje to rename the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to the Republic of Northern Macedonia. This is evidenced by the results of the vote held on Friday in the main legislative body of the country after the three-day debate.

© AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski

153 deputies of the 300-member parliament voted in favour of the agreement, while 146 were against it and one abstained. According to the regulations, a simple majority of the deputies present in the hall was enough for ratification of the agreement, but Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras set the goal of ratifying the document with a minimum of 151 votes in the unicameral main legislative body.

The so-called Prespa Agreement on the new official name of the former Yugoslav Republic was signed on 17 June 2018 by the foreign ministers of Macedonia and Greece on the shore of Lake Prespa, along which the border between the two countries passes. In particular, it stipulated the renaming of the Republic of Macedonia to the Republic of Northern Macedonia.

The ratification of the agreement by the parliaments of the two countries opens Skopje's way to NATO and the EU.