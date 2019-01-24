Belgian Police Detain Man on Suspicions of Preparing Attack - Prosecution

"The suspect was detained as a precautionary measure as part of an investigation, the details of which we are not currently disclosing in the interests of the investigation. No direct link to terrorism has been identified so far. The investigation is ongoing", the spokesman said.
He added that the investigators had reason to believe that the suspect could "proceed to action" since he had a significant amount of bladed weapons in his possession.
Earlier on 24 January, Belgian daily newspaper La Derniere Heure reported that a man from Molenbeek had been detained in the eastern Belgian city of Liege earlier in the week, supposedly, for staging a "terrorism-related" offence.
