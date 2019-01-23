Italy's Deputy PM Hopes French Voters Won't Choose Macron's Party in EU Election

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has voiced hope that the French people will not choose the party led by French President Emmanuel Macron in the EU elections.
A day earlier, Salvini, leader of the right-wing League governing in a coalition with the 5-Star Movement, said his issue was not with the French people but "with Macron, who talks a lot and achieves little, who give lessons of generosity and then rejects thousands of migrants at the Italian border".
