New Swedish PM Says Will Preserve Country's Defence Policy, Won't Join NATO

"Sweden will maintain its security policy line. The defence appropriations will be gradually increased to strengthen Sweden’s military capabilities and our cooperation with other countries and organisations will be deepened. Our military non-alignment serves our country well. Sweden will not apply for membership of NATO", Loefven said when presenting his new government program, as quoted by the official website of the Swedish government.
READ MORE: 'Christ' Banished as 'Offensive' From Swedish Number Plates
The newly formed Swedish government has not seen any major reshuffle. Both foreign and defence ministers have kept their posts.
As no party and no bloc secured a clear majority at the Riksdag as a result of the elections, the political forces engaged in almost four-months-long negotiations, which were complicated by the fact that none of the parties wanted to cooperate with right-wing anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, which secured 17.5 percent of the vote.
All comments
Show new comments (0)