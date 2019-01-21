Security Alert in Londonderry After Reports of Hijacked Van - N Ireland Police

Police in Northern Ireland stated on 20 January that they had detained four people suspected of involvement in a car bombing that took place in the evening of 19 January in one of the largest cities in Northern Ireland, Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said that a security alert is currently in force in the Circular Road area in Derry after three masked men reportedly threw an object in the back of a van before abandoning it.

Security alert currently in Derry/Londonderry in Circular Rd area after report van hijacked around 11:30am by 3 masked men who threw an object in the back before abandoning it. Cordons in place. Please be patient while we work to make the scene safe. Further updates to follow. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 21, 2019

The incident comes after a car bomb exploded in Londonderry on 19 January at around 8:10 p.m. local time (20:10 GMT).

Detectives investigating the explosion outside Bishop Street Courthouse on Saturday 19th January have arrested a 50 year old man under the Terrorism Act. He has also been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in the Meadowbank Avenue area on Tuesday 15th January. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 21, 2019

Police stated that they were looking into a suspicious vehicle when they received information that a device had been left at the courthouse. It was found that the car had been hijacked from a delivery driver. No one was injured in the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW