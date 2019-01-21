Security Alert in Londonderry After Reports of Hijacked Van - N Ireland Police

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said that a security alert is currently in force in the Circular Road area in Derry after three masked men reportedly threw an object in the back of a van before abandoning it.
Security alert currently in Derry/Londonderry in Circular Rd area after report van hijacked around 11:30am by 3 masked men who threw an object in the back before abandoning it. Cordons in place. Please be patient while we work to make the scene safe. Further updates to follow.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 21, 2019
The incident comes after a car bomb exploded in Londonderry on 19 January at around 8:10 p.m. local time (20:10 GMT).
Detectives investigating the explosion outside Bishop Street Courthouse on Saturday 19th January have arrested a 50 year old man under the Terrorism Act. He has also been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in the Meadowbank Avenue area on Tuesday 15th January.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 21, 2019
Police stated that they were looking into a suspicious vehicle when they received information that a device had been left at the courthouse. It was found that the car had been hijacked from a delivery driver. No one was injured in the attack.
