UK Female Trooper Sexually Assaults Comrade, Gets Away With Just a Warning

Two years ago, a male private who sexually assaulted a female officer was "jailed for nine months then booted out", despite claiming that he merely touched her breasts by accident. However, a female culprit was recently merely issued a warning for molesting another solider.

A female trooper serving in the prestigious Household Cavalry – the same regiment that Princes Harry and William belonged to – has been disciplined by her superiors for molesting a male comrade, the Daily Mail reports.

The incident occurred when the culprit, trooper Corrie-Alice Holmes, returned to the regiment’s base after a drunken night out last Sunday.

"The male soldier was lying on a bed in the guard room. She leant over him, placing her arms either side of his head, basically pinning him down. He asked her to leave him alone but she carried on," a source told the newspaper.

"They then went outside and she was seen rubbing herself against him and trying to kiss him. He called out ‘help me’. Eventually the guard commander pulled her away."

Both parties involved were interviewed separately by their commanding officer, Major Brian Rogers, who, under military law, is authorised to rule on conduct issues without involving the Royal Military Police (RMP).

However, when male soldiers of the regiment learned that Rogers decided to only warn Holmes about her behaviour, they became outraged and tipped off the RMP.

"The blokes felt she had really been let off lightly and that if one of them had done it to a woman they’d have been in huge trouble," the source noted, adding that a junior commander also told the male soldier to “man up”, and that the latter was very upset about the whole ordeal.

"Senior personnel had told him the case would follow him through his career – he’d be the guy who complained about a woman making a very physical pass at him".

Official defence sources cited by the newspaper said Household Cavalry officers had dealt with the incident "appropriately".

A number of social media users were rather unamused about this development.

The newspaper also pointed out that in 2017, a male private who sexually assaulted a female officer was “jailed for nine months then booted out” despite him claiming that he merely touched her breasts by accident.