Hillsborough Police Commander Goes on Trial Over ‘Extraordinarily Bad Failures'

In April 1989 over-crowding at an FA Cup semi-final match in Sheffield led to the deaths of 95 Liverpool football supporters.

David Duckenfield, who was the South Yorkshire Police commander who had the overall responsibility for safety at Hillsborough stadium on the day of the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

He denies causing the manslaughter, by negligence, of 95 Liverpool fans who were crushed to death at the Leppings Lane end of the ground moments after the game kicked off.

In the 1980s FA Cup semi-finals were played at neutral venues and the home of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club was chosen as it was halfway between Liverpool and Nottingham.

Duckenfield, 74, went on trial on Tuesday, January 15, at Preston Crown Court.

Richard Matthews QC, prosecuting, said Duckenfield's "extraordinarily bad failures" contributed directly to the deaths of 96 fans, although he is only charged with the death of 95 because one — Tony Bland — died four years after the game.

Under the law at the time, there could be no prosecution for the death of Mr. Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

Sheffield Wednesday's former club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, is also on trial, where he denies several safety offences.

Mr. Matthews said the victims included 10-year-old Jon-Paul Gilhooley, who had been brought to the game by his father as a special treat.

© AP Photo / FILE - In this April 15, 1989 file photo police, stewards and supporters tend and care for wounded supporters on the field at Hillsborough Stadium, in Sheffield, England.

"Each of the 96 was a Liverpool FC supporter who had travelled to Sheffield to enjoy the ticket-only FA Cup semi-final," Mr. Matthews told the jury.

"Each was an individual who formed part of what was the anticipated 50,000 crowd of spectators, whose attendance, entry and accommodation at the Hillsborough stadium should have been properly planned for and safely facilitated," said Mr. Matthews.

Among the failures Duckenfield is accused of is failing to delay the kick-off despite difficulties getting the sizeable crowd into the stadium and ordering the opening of the gates at the Leppings Lane end, which caused a surge of bodies onto the already crowded terrace.

Many of those who died were crushed up against the metal fence, which had been erected at pitchside a decade earlier to prevent hooligans coming onto the pitch.

The jury of 12 was picked after 100 potential jurors filled in a questionnaire asking them, among other things, whether they supported Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday or Liverpool's rivals Everton.

The Crown Prosecution Service, announced the decision to prosecute Duckenfield in June 2017, following a fresh inquest into the deaths.

The crush was Britain's worst sports stadium tragedy.

