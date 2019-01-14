Poland's Gdańsk Mayor in Serious Condition After Being Stabbed at Charity Event

The mayor of the polish city of Gdańsk is in heavy condition after being stabbed with a knife at a charity event, local hospital reported.

Gdańsk mayor Paweł Adamowicz has been stabbed with a knife at a charity event, mayor's press secretary said. The mayor was stabbed near his heart and is currently undergoing a surgery after being rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AHEAD

The attacker is currently in custody, there is no official information on motives behind the attack. According to witnesses' reports, the suspect was claiming that he had been sentenced to prison innocent.

Later, Polish president Andrzej Duda took to Twitter, saying that he "received information that the doctors managed to restore the heartbeat of President Paweł Adamowicz", noting however, that the mayor's condition was still serious.