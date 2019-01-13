Fourth Body Recovered From Under Debris After Blast at Paris Bakery – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the gas explosion in a Paris bakery has risen to four after the body of a female victim was pulled Sunday from under the debris, according to prosecutors cited by local media.

The young woman lived in the apartment building housing the bakery, according to France Info. The search for her continued throughout the night, Paris Fire Department chief Eric Moulin told reporters.

Earlier it was reported that a person who lived in the apartment building housing a bakery hit by a powerful gas blast has not been accounted for.

"It’s not over. There is, unfortunately, a person missing who is suspected to be under the debris … We were searching last night and we will continue," Eric Moulin, the chief of the Paris fire department, told reporters at the scene.

Moulin added that the violent explosion created a shock wave that traveled 100 meters (109 yards). The affected building needs to be reinforced, he said, while the adjacent ones remain closed.

Two firefighters and a female Spanish tourist died after the blast ripped through the bakery, smashing windows in nearby stores in Rue de Trevise in central Paris.

Emergency services were called to check reports of a suspected natural gas leak when the explosion occurred, setting the ground floor on fire. Some 200 firefighters battled the blaze.