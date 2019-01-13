Afghan Asylum Seeker Stabs Pregnant Woman in German Hospital Killing Unborn Baby

The suspect surrendered to police officers at a train station shortly after fleeing the scene. He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

An asylum seeker carrying a knife attacked a pregnant 25-year-old woman at a hospital in the German city of Bad Kreuznach, the police stated on Saturday. According to the report, the refugee from Afghanistan repeatedly stabbed the woman, a Polish citizen, following a violent argument.

She received life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. Her life is out of danger now, however, the woman's unborn baby died due to the attack.

At the moment, the links between the victim and the suspect, a well as the motives behind the incident are unknown.