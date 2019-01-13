German Police Conducting Operation Against Criminal Clans in 6 Cities - Reports

The operation began on Saturday evening in the cities of Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Recklinghausen, Dortmund and Gelsenkirchen, according to the Rheinische Post newspaper.
The police conduct searches, in particular, in shisha bars owned by these criminal clans, considering these places to be "hotbeds of dirty deeds." In the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the influence of such clans is particularly strong, the newspaper noted.
