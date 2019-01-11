UK House of Commons Debates on PM Theresa May's Brexit Deal: Day 3 (VIDEO)

The UK House of Commons has been discussing the Brexit withdrawal deal for the third day in a row.

The future of the Brexit agreement is still unclear, and the no-deal scenario remains possible. British lawmakers are poised to decide on UK Prime Minister Theresa May's agreement on the withdrawal from the European Union on January 15, with the government being expected to lose the vote.

In November, May, when submitting the documents on the divorce from Brussels for a final approval to the UK Parliament, said that the Brexit deal would secure "a broadest security partnership" in the EU history. The Brexit deal includes data exchanges between the sides on passengers’ name records, fingerprints, wanted and missing persons, among cooperation on other issues, according to the prime minister.

