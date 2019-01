On Wednesday Prime Minister Theresa May's government suffered a defeat when Parliament voted in support of an amendment to next week's vote on the deal that forces her to return to Parliament with a 'Plan B' in the event that her deal fails to pass.

A new round of debates on the Brexit withdrawal agreement continues in the House of Commons in London on Thursday.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on 29 March, but Parliament has yet to vote on the final departure deal. Earlier, Theresa May said that the vote on the proposed deal will be held on 14-15 January.

