British MPs Engage in New Debate on May's Brexit Plan (VIDEO)

The new discussions come after almost a month ago UK Prime Minister Theresa May postponed the meaningful vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons.

A new round of debates on Theresa May's Brexit plan takes place in the UK parliament on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29 with the parliament yet to vote on the final departure deal. Earlier, Theresa May said that the vote on the draft deal will be held on January 14-15.

In December, May decided not to go ahead with the Commons vote after it became clear that the deal on exit terms she had agreed with Brussels would not clear the parliament.

