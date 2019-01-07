'Yellow Vests' Representative Mouraud Wants to Create Political Party – Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) – One of the most well-known representatives of the "yellow vest" movement, Jacline Mouraud, decided to establish a political party, the France Info radio station reported.

"I require no title, I'm trying to create a party, and that's good. Further, as in any party, there will be a vote. Would it be me [elected the head of the party] or not, I don't care, this is not important. The main thing is to create it, to unite people against violence and to ensure respect for our institutions", Mouraud said when asked whether she would head the new political force.

The party, whose charter is being created with the help of lawyers and former parliamentarians, will demand the reform of the tax system and the resumption of social policy, according to the France Info radio station.

Mouraud became known after catalyzing the movement with her Facebook video against environmental duties on petrol, watched by millions of people.

Rallies against high living costs proceeded for the eighth consecutive weekend, with at least 50,000 people protesting nationwide. On 6 January, some 3,500 protesters took to the streets of Paris.

The wave of the so-called yellow vests protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the "yellow vests" have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.