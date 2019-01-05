'Yellow Vests' Movement Holds Protests in Paris for Eight Weeks in Row (VIDEO)

The wave of so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in France in mid-November.

"Yellow Vest" protesters are demonstrating for the eighth week in a row in Paris on 5 January.

The French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes that initially sparked the protests, but the yellow vests have since morphed into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs

In December, Macron introduced a number of measures aimed at resolving the nation's economic and social crisis and declared a state of economic and social emergency. The proposed measures included annual bonuses for employees and exemptions from increased social security tax for pensioners earning less than 2,000 euros (over $2,200) per month.