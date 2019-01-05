France Unveils Plan for Deterring Undocumented Migrants in English Channel

Castaner said on Twitter actions had been taken to step up coordination between agencies, increase surveillance in ports, raise awareness among coast guards, and fight human traffickers.
French coast guards reportedly detained 228 people last year for trying to cross the English Channel illegally. British media said at least 239 had made it to the UK shore since November, prompting the military to deploy a Royal Navy patrol ship this week to assist the border force.
