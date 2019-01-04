Shots Fired in Central Cologne, Germany - Reports

German Bild newspaper reported Friday that shots were heard in central Cologne at around 2 p.m. local time.

Special forces are searching buildings on Altenberger street. According to the outlet, local police have shut down the whole street in front of a building near the cathedral.

According to reports, a suspect was detained shortly after near Breslauer Platz metro station.

#PolizeiNRW #Köln #Leverkusen: Aktuell wird ein Wohngebäude in der #Altenberger Straße durch Spezialeinheiten durchsucht. Zum Hintergrund kann die Polizei Köln einen konkreten Rockerbezug derzeit nicht bestätigen. Bitte meiden Sie weiterhin den Bereich. pic.twitter.com/vh0XXq4Xdy — Polizei NRW K (@polizei_nrw_k) 4 января 2019 г.

At the same time, eyewitnesses reported that they saw a man and a woman fleeing the scene in a car, while another suspect walked to the bank of the river Rhine.

