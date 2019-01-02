Belarus Border Guards Detain 2 French Citizens for Accidentally Crossing Border

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian border guards have detained two French nationals early on Monday when the latter accidentally illegally crossed from Lithuania, the Belarusian State Border Committee's press service said on Wednesday.

"On the night of 30 to 31 December… border officers have found with the help of video surveillance systems two unidentified men, who were moving along the secure area. Soon, 24-year old French citizens were detained in the vicinity of the Belarusian-Lithuanian border," the press service said in a statement.

According to the State Border Committee, the two French citizens came to Lithuania for holidays and found themselves on Belarusian territory without realizing that they crossed the border.

READ MORE: How Desire for Border Control in the West Saw Globalization Concede

The Belarusian border officers informed Lithuanian counterparts of the accident in accordance with established procedure and handed over the two French nationals to them in the prescribed manner.