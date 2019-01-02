Train Accident on Denmark’s Great Belt Bridge Leaves Six Dead – Reports

According to Danish media, the bridge that connects the Great Belt strait between the islands of Zealand and Funen was closed on Wednesday after a crash involving a train.

National television and radio company DR reported, citing Danish railway company DSB, that the incident occurred at 07:30 local time on the Great Belt Bridge. According to the report, a section of the freight train's roof came off and hit a passenger train that was passing by, prompting it to stop.

Danish Police reportedly said that an accident resulted in several deaths. According to the Ritzau news agency, six people died in the train crash. DR also reported that eight people onboard the train sustained minor injuries.

A total of 131 passengers were onboard the train, DR added.

Vi kan på nuværende tidspunkt ikke sige noget om årsagen til ulykken eller om passagernes tilstand. Undgå spekulationer, gætværk og rygtedannelser. Vi informerer så hurtigt vi har mulighed for for det. #politidk — Fyns Politi (@FynsPoliti) 2 января 2019 г.

TWEET: "At this stage, we cannot provide details on the cause of the accident or the condition of the passengers. Avoid speculation, guesswork and rumours. We [will] inform as soon as we have the opportunity [for it]."

Rescue services and paramedics were rushed to the site of the incident.