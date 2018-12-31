Vatican Spokesman, His Deputy Resign Suddenly, Replacement Named - Report

Greg Burke, previously a Fox News Channel journalist, who joined the Vatican in 2012, has resigned as Director of the Vatican Press Office alongside his Deputy Paloma Garcia Ovejero. He has served as head of the Vatican Press Office since 2016.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke and his deputy have resigned suddenly. A statement by the Vatican has said Pope Francis accepted their resignation on Monday.

In a tweet, Burke said that he and his deputy, Paloma Garcia Ovejero, had resigned effective January 1.

Paloma and I have resigned, effective Jan. 1. At this time of transition in Vatican communications, we think it’s best the Holy Father is completely free to assemble a new team. — Greg Burke (@GregBurkeRome) December 31, 2018

​Later Burke thanked Pope francis for "fascinating" experience of being Vatican Spokesperson.

I joined the Vatican in 2012. The experience has been fascinating, to say the least. Thank you, Pope Francis. Un abrazo muy fuerte. pic.twitter.com/joxX4YoYSn — Greg Burke (@GregBurkeRome) December 31, 2018

Pope Francis named a member of the Vatican's communications office, Alessandro Gisotti, as an interim replacement.



