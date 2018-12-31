Vatican Spokesman, His Deputy Resign Suddenly, Replacement Named - Report

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke and his deputy have resigned suddenly. A statement by the Vatican has said Pope Francis accepted their resignation on Monday.
In a tweet, Burke said that he and his deputy, Paloma Garcia Ovejero, had resigned effective January 1.
Paloma and I have resigned, effective Jan. 1. At this time of transition in Vatican communications, we think it’s best the Holy Father is completely free to assemble a new team.— Greg Burke (@GregBurkeRome) December 31, 2018
Later Burke thanked Pope francis for "fascinating" experience of being Vatican Spokesperson.
I joined the Vatican in 2012. The experience has been fascinating, to say the least. Thank you, Pope Francis. Un abrazo muy fuerte. pic.twitter.com/joxX4YoYSn— Greg Burke (@GregBurkeRome) December 31, 2018
Pope Francis named a member of the Vatican's communications office, Alessandro Gisotti, as an interim replacement.
