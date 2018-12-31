Cars Set on Fire Outside Parisien Newspaper HQ Amid Protests (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The participants of a "yellow vest" protests, which is being held all over France, took to streets on 29 December, starting the seventh week of rallies against government policies and rising living costs.

Several cars caught fire on Grenelle Street in Paris on 29 December, several of them have been situated in front of the building of the Parisien newspaper, La Plume Libre reports.

According to reports, eight cars and a scooter have been burned. After the fire, traffic on one of the metro lines has been temporarily suspended.

Videos and photos of the incident have been shared online.

🇫🇷 [URGENT] — Une dizaine de voitures en feu devant le siège du journal #LeParisien. #Paris pic.twitter.com/zrD4Nz1jCL — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) 29 декабря 2018 г.

By 20.00 local time (19.00 GMT), firefighters managed to take control of the fire, according to reports.

The cause of the incident is unknown, according to preliminary data, one of the cars caught fire due to a technical malfunction, after which the fire spread to other vehicles.

An investigation is underway.