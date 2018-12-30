Register
12:37 GMT +330 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Black Sea coast and Mount Ayu-Dag in Gurzuf.

    Ukrainian President Signs Law Expanding Control in Black Sea After Kerch Row

    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1010

    The adoption of the law comes a month after a provocation by Ukrainian Navy ships in the Kerch Strait and violation of the Russian maritime border. Following the incident, Ukraine's president introduced martial law in several regions of the country and the coast of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, but was terminated earlier this week.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed the law "On the adjacent zone of Ukraine", backed by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on 6 December, 2018.

    READ MORE: Putin: Kiev's Provocation in Kerch Strait Likely Helped Poroshenko Rise in Polls

    HMS Echo
    © Photo: Yörük Işık ‏/twitter
    British Spy Vessel Reportedly Enters Black Sea Amid Kerch Strait Crisis (PHOTOS)
    According to the law, the adjacent zone of Ukraine is an "open sea area adjacent to the territorial sea of Ukraine and whose outer border is at a distance of no more than 24 nautical miles [44.44 km], measured from the baselines, from which the width of the territorial sea of Ukraine is measured", Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's press service said on 29 December.

    The newly-adopted law doubles the zone of Ukraine's control in the Black Sea, and is aimed at the harmonisation of the country's maritime legislation with the legislation of other Black Sea states and other parties to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the press service added.

    Another goal of the law is to prevent smuggling and illegal ship visits to the closed ports of the "temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine".

    "Under the law, if a vessel has violated the legislation of Ukraine and is trying to escape, the authorised agency has the right to pursue such a vessel without delay in order to detain and prosecute it in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982. The right to persecution is no longer valid as soon as the vessel that is being pursued enters the territorial sea of the state under the flag of which the ship is sailing or that of any third country", it said.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine (File)
    © AP Photo / Sergei Chuzavkov
    Poroshenko Terminates Ukraine's Martial Law Imposed Over Kerch Strait Incident
    Prior to the adoption of the law, the territorial waters of Ukraine were 12 nautical miles (22.22 kilometres).

    The move comes nearly a month after a naval incident in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Sea of Azov with the Black Sea, when Russia detained three Ukrainian warships after they violated the Russian maritime border and ignored legal demands to leave the area.

    Shortly after that, Poroshenko declared martial law for three months in a number of regions of the country bordering Russia, as well as the coast of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, described the incident as a "provocation" used as a pretext to introduce martial law in Ukraine and suggested it could be connected with Poroshenko's low approval ratings ahead of the March 2019 presidential election in Ukraine. On 26 December, Poroshenko announced that he was terminating the period of the martial law.

    Related:

    Poroshenko Terminates Ukraine's Martial Law Imposed Over Kerch Strait Incident
    Kerch Strait Incident Unlikely to Cause New US Sanctions on Russia - AmCham
    Putin: Kiev's Provocation in Kerch Strait Likely Helped Poroshenko Rise in Polls
    US Not Ruling Out New Sanctions Against Russia Over Kerch Strait - State Dep't
    EU Members Lack Common Position on Sanctions Over Kerch Strait Incident - Source
    New Anti-Russia Sanctions to Complicate Talks on Kerch Strait Crisis - Berlin
    Tags:
    sea, martial law, law, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, Russia, Black Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse