14:52 GMT +329 December 2018
    In this photo released on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, Queen Elizabeth II poses after she recorded her annual Christmas Day message, in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in central London

    British Queen May Be Forced to Move Out of Buckingham Palace Soon – Reports

    © AP Photo / John Stillwell
    Although the move is not expected to occur in the upcoming year, it still seems to draw attention given the Queen’s age, her genuine love for her historic residence, erected in 1703, and, although it might be a mere conspiracy news of another probable royal move-out.

    It looks like the now 92-year-old British monarch is going to look for another home in the next few years, as exactly in 2025 she will reportedly have to vacate the North Wing of the 300-year-old Buckingham Palace, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, and move elsewhere. And no, the reason is not that someone is forcing them to do so, but more likely something will. 

    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leave after the Royal Variety Performance in London, Britain November 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Dressed to Kill: How Costly Was Meghan Markle’s Outfit for Queen's Christmas Lunch

    The palace is expected to undergo a bit of refurbishment, worth about $468 million, to replace ageing cables, wires and boilers. During that time the royal premises will, however, remain open to the public, while it is not immediately clear if the Queen will leave the palace altogether or just move to another wing. Whatever the case, the 52 bedrooms at the royal family’s disposal seem to be sufficiently enough to house them whatever circumstances, don’t they?

    The Queen is apparently being duly polite, but a bit reserved about the whole issue, as it was revealed to The Mirror:

    Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Princess Diana's Butler Exposes Royal 'Pitfalls' for Meghan Markle - Report

    "The Queen is immensely pragmatic and she wants to stay in the palace. She said, 'Let me know where you would like me to go’”, the source noted to the edition.

    "The Duke of Edinburgh was very involved in the 1992 restoration of Windsor Castle. He is keen for us to follow a phased approach in the re-servicing project [at Buckingham Palace], and said, 'You will learn from your mistakes’”, the source continued.

    READ MORE: Queen Reportedly Asked to Fix Meghan Markle's Family Drama

    Reports on another royal relocation have recently made headlines, as it emerged the newly-minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex are presumably moving away from Kensington, where they have been living side by side with Prince William’s family for this past year, reportedly to avoid the limelight and happily give birth to their first child. The reports effectively underpinned multiple rumours currently circulating in tabloids and social media of a royal drift among the “Fab Four.”

     

    royals, Buckingham Palace, move, monarchy, history, Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
