French Police Reportedly Arrest Yellow Vest Suspects in Macron Effigy Beheading

French police earlier launched an investigation into the decapitation of an effigy of French President Emmanuel Macron by Yellow Vests in the southwestern city of Angouleme on 21 December.

Three alleged organisers of the performance during which “yellow vest” protesters beheaded a human-sized doll representing Emmanuel Macron on the president’s birthday have been arrested, French regional newspaper Sud Ouest reported.

According to the media outlet, two men and one woman were called in for police questioning on 28 December in the city of Angouleme, Charente, and subsequently placed under arrest.

The incident took place on 21 December, with a man dressed as an executioner beheading the mannequin with an eyeless effigy of Macron with a large axe. The doll’s head was then placed on a spike, while the remainder was reportedly burned.

Shortly after the performance, regional prosecutor Jean-David Cavaillé confirmed that a criminal investigation had been launched. The act was classified as “incitement to crime and contempt”.

The Yellow Vest protests – named after the reflective yellow attribute of French drivers – have been ongoing nationwide since mid-November. The demonstrators initially took to the streets to protest fuel tax hikes, with rallies rapidly turning violent and resulting in clashes between protesters and police.

Although French authorities called off their plans to increase taxes, the protests have since evolved into a broader movement against government policies, with some French people calling for the resignation of President Macron.