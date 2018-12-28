Putin, Merkel Continue Discussion of Syria, Ukraine Conflicts in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed in phone talks on Friday the US plans to withdraw its troops from Syria, as well as the situation around the Ukrainian provocation in the Kerch Strait, the Kremlin press service said.

"The topic of the Syrian conflict was discussed thoroughly with the focus on the implementation of the decisions of the quadrilateral [Russia — Turkey — Germany — France] summit held in Istanbul on October 27 of this year… The US plans to withdraw its troops from Syria were also discussed," the press service said in a statement.

"The leaders also continued the exchange of views on the situation around the Ukrainian provocation in the Kerch Strait on November 25," the statement said.