Russia Demands Ukraine to Stop Legal Arbitrariness Toward Vyshinsky - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia demands that Ukraine end legal arbitrariness toward head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal Kirill Vyshinsky and immediately release him as the journalist's ongoing detention is not in line with the international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We once again point out that the arrest of the journalist on fabricated treason charges is a blatant violation of the Ukrainian international commitments in the sphere of freedom of media. We demand that the Kiev regime end the legal arbitrariness toward Kirill Vyshinsky and immediately release him," the statement said.

The Russian ministry has also called on the relevant international organizations to step up pressure on Ukraine over the case of Vyshinsky.

Earlier in the day, the Kherson city court has extended the arrest of Vyshinsky until January 27, according to his lawyer Andriy Domansky.

“The investigation's request [to extend the arrest] was partially upheld. The custody was extended by one month until January 27, 2019,” Domansky said, adding that he would appeal the ruling.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15 on suspicion of supporting the breakaway republics of Donbass and on treason charges. The maximum penalty for such offence is 15 years of imprisonment.