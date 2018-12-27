Russia Demands Ukraine to Stop Legal Arbitrariness Toward Vyshinsky - Moscow

"We once again point out that the arrest of the journalist on fabricated treason charges is a blatant violation of the Ukrainian international commitments in the sphere of freedom of media. We demand that the Kiev regime end the legal arbitrariness toward Kirill Vyshinsky and immediately release him," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, the Kherson city court has extended the arrest of Vyshinsky until January 27, according to his lawyer Andriy Domansky.
“The investigation's request [to extend the arrest] was partially upheld. The custody was extended by one month until January 27, 2019,” Domansky said, adding that he would appeal the ruling.
Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15 on suspicion of supporting the breakaway republics of Donbass and on treason charges. The maximum penalty for such offence is 15 years of imprisonment.
