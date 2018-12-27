Austria Believes in Success of Nord Stream 2 Project - Russian Ambassador

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austria believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will be successfully implemented, Russian Ambassador in Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky told Sputnik.

"Nord Stream 2 is, of course, the most promising initiative of our energy partnership with Austria… They believe here that this project will be successfully implemented," Lyubinsky said.

When asked whether there was the possibility that Russia's energy giant Gazprom and the Austrian OMV energy company would sign new bilateral agreements, the ambassador responded in the affirmative.

"In the outgoing year, partner energy companies have significantly expanded the package of bilateral agreements, and as for the question about the perspective of signing new agreements, there is definitely [such a possibility]," Lyubinsky stressed.

In early October, Gazprom and OMV signed a memorandum on strategic cooperation, which envisages the establishment of a joint coordinating committee for cooperation in the natural gas sector.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union.