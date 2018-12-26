Around 30 Injured as Earthquake Hits Sicily (PHOTOS)

According to officials, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake has hit an area north of Catania near Mount Etna on Sicily. Some 30 people suffered minor injuries as they fled their houses.

According to the Repubblica newspaper, the earthquake affected Fleur commune in Catania to the greatest extent. In the commune of Santa Venus, the plaster of the main church of Santa Maria del Carmelo crumbled.

Damage was also reported in the commune of Zafferana-Etnea.

​Earlier, the experts from the Sicilian Center of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Italy (Ingv) recorded an increase in the activity of the volcano, which awoke on Christmas Eve.

Major damage in Catania, Sicily after the very shallow magnitude 4.9 earthquake this morning, Dec 26! Report: Aci Sant'Antonio e Zafferana pic.twitter.com/8VoAXhI9Ey — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) December 26, 2018

​Seismologists recorded more than 150 aftershocks of varying strength in the zone of the famous volcano, which is located on the east coast of the Italian island of Sicily, near the city of Catania.