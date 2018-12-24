Nord Stream 2 Pipelay Works Begin Off Sweden's Coast - Reports

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - The Solitaire vessel has started laying down pipes as part of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project after reaching Sweden's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Sunday, SR reported.

The SR radio broadcaster reported that the vessel had reached the EEZ and started pipelay works on the same day. According to the media, pipes were delivered to the southern Swedish town of Karlshamn, located on the Baltic Sea coast. A total of 110 people had been contracted for the project by the local port and another 30 people are expected to be hired.

READ MORE: Operator: Pioneering Spirit Starts Nord Stream 2 Pipelay Works Off Finnish Coast

On Sunday, Nord Stream 2 AG consortium, responsible for the construction and operation of the pipeline, said that Solitaire would move to the southern part of Sweden's EEZ where it would begin laying a 510-kilometre (317-mile) long section of the pipeline.

Under the Nord Stream 2 project, two pipelines will be laid at the bottom of the Baltic Sea to deliver around 55 billion cubic meters (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of Russian gas directly to Germany and other European countries. The pipelines are set to cross the territorial waters and exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark is currently the only country that has not yet given its consent for construction.

READ MORE: EU's Nord Stream 2 Resolution Political Move — Analysts

According to Nord Stream 2 AG, around 370 kilometres of the pipeline had been laid so far, while its total length is projected to reach 1,200 kilometres. The pipeline is scheduled to be put into operation by the end of 2019.