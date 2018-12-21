Register
18:34 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leave after the Royal Variety Performance in London, Britain November 19, 2018

    What Was Meghan Markle's Christmas Dress to Kill Worth?

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The royal newbie, Meghan Markle, has been increasingly compared to her one year younger sister-in-law Kate, even more so, when reports of a royal rift started emerging. Meanwhile, the royals’ choice of outfit for a landmark Christmas occasion seems to be a truly noteworthy criterion.

    A number of media outlets have estimated the approximate price of the royal ladies’, namely the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex’s and Duchess of Cambridge’s outfits, as they attended the Queen’s annual pre-Christmas lunch in Buckingham Palace in the company of their husbands.

    Meghan Markle was glowing as she donned an outfit worth a staggering £140,000, according to reports, with the lion’s share of it, roughly £139,000, accounting for a diamond and white gold Reflection de Cartier bracelet.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex walk out onto the balcony to watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    'Feeding Her to Wolves': Meghan's Dad Appeals to Queen to Help Resolve Markle Family Feud

    The Erdem dress, spotted on Markle by her eagle-eyed fans and worth over £1,000, was actually re-worn for the upscale occasion after she first appeared donning the floral long-sleeved dress during a January 2016 winter fashion segment  on Today. On top of that, she is reported to have paired the dress with a Gillian Anderson soft wool swing coat, which retails for £395, and a pair of heels by her favourite shoe brand Aquazurra worth around £500.

    Meanwhile, the outfit picked by her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, cost a more modest £305, according to The Sun. She was first spotted wearing the pink dress by Stella McCartney back in 2011, which makes it no less than seven years old.

    READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Reportedly Turn Down Christmas at William & Kate's

    Reports have recently arrived over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans to move away from Kensington, where they reside side by side with Prince William’s family to Frogmore in the London suburbs, thereby feeding existing rumours and spearheading fresh ones of a row among the “Fab Four.” 

    The alleged divisions are thought to have been ignited before Meghan and Harry’s big day during a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte, when Meghan’s demanding nature brought Kate Middleton to the verge of tears.

    Additionally, a cited source, said to be a close friend of the Royal family, believes the distance would do the two couples only good. “Like Meghan and Kate, Harry and William have different roles. But the brothers will always come together because they are Diana’s sons”, the source was quoted as saying.

    Related:

    'Hurricane Meghan' Markle Sparks a Feud Among Royal Family - Report
    Meghan's Dad Appeals to Queen to Help Resolve Markle Family Feud
    Meghan Markle 'Pulls Harry Away' From Will as She Asks Him to Skip Royal Hunt
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Live" Wax Masks Give Netizens the Creeps
    Tags:
    royals, HMS Queen Elizabeth, event, holiday, Christmas, royal family, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse