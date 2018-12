The Russian Kuzma Minin cargo ship with 18 crew members on board has been refloated by the British Coast Guard after running aground off the coast of Cornwall.

Footage of an operation to rescue the grounded ship Kuzma Minin has been uploaded online. The clip features British tugboats gathering near the vessel to help in the refloating.

The cargo ship, with a displacement of 16,000 tons, ran aground at around 5:40 am on Tuesday.

The Russian Embassy has been in contact with the captain of the Kuzma Minin, a spokesman for the Russian diplomatic mission in London told reporters Tuesday.