05:42 GMT +319 December 2018
    The Houses of Parliament are seen in London. (File)

    'Enough is Enough': SNP, 3 Other Parties Table No-Confidence Motion in UK Govt

    © AFP 2018 / JOHN D MCHUGH
    Europe
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Scottish National Party (SNP), together with the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party, tabled Tuesday a no-confidence motion in the UK government, the SNP said.

    “Enough is enough. While Labour dither & delay, we will not. Tonight the SNP have laid down a motion of no confidence in this UK Gov't. PM must allow this to be debated & @UKLabour must finally join with the SNP in opposing this shambolic Tory Gov't,” the SNP wrote on its Twitter page.

    Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    'It's Going to Cause Chaos': Ex-UKIP Economics Spokesman on Possible 2nd Brexit Referendum
    The SNP leader in the House of Commons, Ian Blackford, specified that the motion had been tabled together with three other opposition parties — the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party — and urged the government to allow parliamentary time for the motion before the Christmas recess.

    “Together with @vincecable @LSRPlaid and @CarolineLucas I have put down a motion of no confidence in the UK Government. I am demanding that the Govt give time for this debate. This shambolic Govt must be held to account and we must advance a peoples vote,” Blackford tweeted.

    READ MORE: Tony Blair: Theresa May Is ‘Irresponsible’, Her Brexit Is ‘Insult to the Office’

    The news comes a day after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Theresa May in protest of her decision to push back the vote on the contentious Brexit deal in the House of Commons to January.

    British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn waves to a member of the audience prior to addressing a meeting during his election campaign for the leadership of the British Labour Party in Ealing, west London, Monday, Aug. 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Labour's Corbyn Submits No Confidence Motion in Theresa May Over Brexit Vote
    The government, however, refused to allow time to debate the motion in parliament. Corbyn’s move, meanwhile, took place less than a week after May survived a no-confidence vote called by members of her own Conservative Party — 200 parliamentarians backed the prime minister while 117 lawmakers voted against her.

    The motion of the four parties, meanwhile, was tabled  under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, unlike the one tabled by Corbyn, — which is a proposed vote on May as an individual, and has no power to topple the government.

    READ MORE: ‘British Parliament Would Never Accept Any Deal From Theresa May' – Analyst

