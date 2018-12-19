'Enough is Enough': SNP, 3 Other Parties Table No-Confidence Motion in UK Govt

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Scottish National Party (SNP), together with the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party, tabled Tuesday a no-confidence motion in the UK government, the SNP said.

“Enough is enough. While Labour dither & delay, we will not. Tonight the SNP have laid down a motion of no confidence in this UK Gov't. PM must allow this to be debated & @UKLabour must finally join with the SNP in opposing this shambolic Tory Gov't,” the SNP wrote on its Twitter page.

The SNP leader in the House of Commons, Ian Blackford, specified that the motion had been tabled together with three other opposition parties — the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party — and urged the government to allow parliamentary time for the motion before the Christmas recess.

“Together with @vincecable @LSRPlaid and @CarolineLucas I have put down a motion of no confidence in the UK Government. I am demanding that the Govt give time for this debate. This shambolic Govt must be held to account and we must advance a peoples vote,” Blackford tweeted.

The news comes a day after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Theresa May in protest of her decision to push back the vote on the contentious Brexit deal in the House of Commons to January.

The government, however, refused to allow time to debate the motion in parliament. Corbyn’s move, meanwhile, took place less than a week after May survived a no-confidence vote called by members of her own Conservative Party — 200 parliamentarians backed the prime minister while 117 lawmakers voted against her.

The motion of the four parties, meanwhile, was tabled under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, unlike the one tabled by Corbyn, — which is a proposed vote on May as an individual, and has no power to topple the government.

