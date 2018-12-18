Register
    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looks on during a meeting with Mayor of Piraeus Yannis Moralis (not pictured) at his office at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, February 11, 2016.

    Greek PM Tsipras Condemns Athens Bombing, Calls it 'Attack on Democracy'

    The attacked TV station has repeatedly criticized the current government.

    Alexis Tsipras, the prime minister of Greece, has condemned the bombing attack on Greece's private broadcaster Skai, which took place in Athens on Monday.

    The explosion damaged windows in the building, but caused no injuries. No group has taken responsibility for the blast, but the media note that the attack itself resembles earlier attacks conducted by left-wing and anarchist groups.

    In a statement, Prime Minister Tsipras scolded the attackers, calling it an "attack by cowardly and dark forces against democracy itself", according to The Telegraph.

    "I express my frank solidarity with the broadcaster's journalists and employees", he said in the statement.

    A man on a bike stands behind a police cordon guarding an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens
    © REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis
    Greek Authorities Detain Dozens During Violent Protests in Central Athens (VIDEO)
    The attacked broadcaster is known to be a long-time critic of Tsipras' left-wing government, up to the point that the government accused the broadcaster of "anti-government bias".

    Tsipras's words have been echoed by Olga Gerovasili, the public order minister.

    "This was a strike against democracy. Thankfully, there was only material damage — it's a relief that no one was hurt — following the swift action taken by the police", she said.

    The police said the bomb has been planted by unknown assailants, who managed to escape the scene undetected, despite the place being watched by CCTV cameras. Telephoned warnings to a news website and another TV station have prompted the authorities to evacuate the building, which houses several media outlets, including the Kathimerini newspaper.

    A police officer stands outside the Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport near Athens, Greece, March 22, 2016
    © REUTERS / Michalis Karagiannis
    Bomb Blast Rocks Skai TV Building in Greek Capital (PHOTOS)
    The bomb detonated 45 minutes after the warning calls, the police said, adding that the explosive device contained at least five kilograms of explosives.

    The attacked broadcaster, however, condemned the acting government for making their building a target via their policies.

    "Government officials and propaganda mechanisms have rendered our station a target", a Skai statement said. "Following today's dramatic development they must understand the weight and full extent of their incendiary comments".

    The Greek government has reportedly banned its officials from appearing on Skai's broadcasts, in protest against what it perceives as biased reporting, according to The Telegraph.

    According to Skai, the media outlet tried to warn authorities that it had received threats prior to the attack, but to no avail.

    The broadcaster has been broadcasting live from outside the damaged building, The Telegraph reports. An unnamed radio station continued to operate from inside the building after the incident.

