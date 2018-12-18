Relative of Strasbourg Attacker Charged With Terrorist Conspiracy - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A relative of Cherif Chekatt, the man who shot five people dead at the Christmas market in Strasbourg, has been charged with terrorist conspiracy, local media reported.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the man was detained on Monday evening.

© REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes Paris Introduces Screening at Christmas Markets After Strasbourg Attack

Apart from a criminal conspiracy with terrorists, Chekatt’s relative is reportedly facing criminal charges under an article on acquisition, possession and sale of weapons by a group of individuals linked to a terrorist organization.

The man was remanded in custody at the request of the prosecutor's office, the broadcaster said.

On December 11, an attacker opened fire close to the Christmas market.

The gunman was identified by police as a local resident named Cherif Chekatt, 29, who was known to the law enforcement for previous multiple offenses. Later, the French interior minister confirmed that the suspected shooter had been killed by police. According to the latest media reports, the attack left five people killed and 11 others injured.

READ MORE: Strasbourg Shooter's Dad Reportedly Knew About Son's Ties With Daesh