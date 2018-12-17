Protesters Rally in Hungary Over Labour Law (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Thousands of Hungarians came out on Sunday, 16 December, in the largest protest action in four days against the government and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Protesters walked through the city centre with flags of Hungary and the European Union. One of the banners read: "All I want for Xmas is democracy", while the protesters chanted "Orban, get lost!"

Moment of protest against the newly adopted Labor law in Hungary. No extra hours no late payment pic.twitter.com/un4iwEJHLw — _ (@tsenkhershuvuu) December 17, 2018

The protesters threw smoke grenades, prompting the police to react with tear gas.

On Saturday, the governing Fidesz party said that "criminals" were behind the "street riots" and accused Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros of fuelling the protests.

What's going on in #Hungary? Massive #opposition #Protest march in the capital after a long week of mass protests against the #SlaveryLaw and despite a cold snap… #Szeged and #Pécs have also seen some #demonstrations pic.twitter.com/mVA8lRe9C3 — Sandor Matyus, MBA (@SanyiMatyus) December 16, 2018

According to the proposed law, employers are guaranteed additional overtime of 250 hours per year for each employee. Regarding the rest of the hours they will have to get the consent of the workers.