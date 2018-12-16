WATCH Protest Against UN Migration Pact in Brussels

People have taken to the streets of the Belgian capital of Brussels in order to protest against the controversial UN migration pact.

Earlier in December, representatives from 164 countries adopted the Global Compact for Migration, which was approved on July 13 by all UN member states except the United States, which withdrew from the pact last year. The paper represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. The paper comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional and global levels.

The measure has proved particularly divisive issue in Europe, with Bulgaria, Slovakia, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland raising concerns over possible limits on their ability to shape own immigration policies.

