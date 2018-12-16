WATCH Fight Break Out on Ryanair Plane Prompting Arrival of Armed Police

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 13, when the airliner was en route from London to Lisbon. According to eyewitnesses, the plane took off as scheduled, however, 15 minutes later, it was forced to return to the London Stansted Airport because of a fight that broke out on board.

"This flight from London Stansted Airport to Lisbon returned to Stansted shortly after take-off after a number of passengers became disruptive inflight," a Ryanair spokesman said.

My @Ryanair flight from stanstead to Lisbon has returned to stanstead because of a fight on the plane.#Avoid #Ryanair — Stopz (@DjStopz) December 13, 2018

According to media reports, as soon as the flight had landed, armed police came on board to remove passengers from the plane.

"We established there had been an argument between two passengers. After speaking to both individuals, one was removed from the flight and reported for a public order offence," a spokesman for Essex police said as quoted by the Daily Star.