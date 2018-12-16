About 50 'Yellow Vest' Protesters Detained in Brussels - Reports

According to RTBF broadcaster, the detentions were made in Luxembourg square, near the headquarters of the European Parliament. The "yellow vests" planned to march toward the so-called European Quarter, where other EU institutions are located.
The protests in Belgium followed weeks of similar "yellow vest" demonstrations against fuel tax hikes raging in France since November 17.
Last Saturday, more than 400 people were detained in an unauthorized "yellow vest" rally in Brussels.
