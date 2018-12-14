'Shall I Dance for You?' May, Juncker Caught on Camera in 'Tense' Exchange

It’s been a tough week for UK Prime Minister Theresa May: first, she survived a vote of no confidence in the Conservative Party, then a pretty tense EU Council meeting with Brexit high on the agenda.

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, were filmed having a seemingly heated exchange before a morning session on the second day of a EU summit in Brussels.

Although no audio was available, May looked annoyed, probably by never-ending discussions of the UK’s post-Brexit relations with the European Union, while Juncker visibly tried to calm her down.

This doesn't exactly look like an exchange of pleasantries between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker as the Brexit summit gets underway. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/l0r4NwDj8h — Philip Sime (@PhilipSime) 14 December 2018

Their less than cordial exchange instantly went viral on social media, with netizens imagining what exactly the two were talking about:

'Shall I dance for you?"

'Please don't Theresa.'

'Go on, just a little shimmy.'

'I don't think that will help.'

I can do the robot one again.'

'That's not going to…'

'Throw me a bone here, please, I have literally nothing else to offer.' — Reverend 'Dynamite' Dick Dingleberry (@Elephan_Titus) 14 December 2018

I’m a professional lip reader and she’s saying “it’s too early for a round of Jäger Bombs, Jean-Claude.” And then he says “fpshspghssfgppshshshs” — Ollie (@Olle7Ho) 14 December 2018

May "Let me be clear. I want the EU to agree to disagree with what it agreed to agree to in November even though I agreed to it"



Juncker: What?



May: "Let me be clear. I want the EU to agree to disagree with what it agreed to agree with me in November even though I agreed to it" — George Court (@courty1793) 14 December 2018

Juncker: "did I do anything inappropriate last night"?…. May: "you where a bit drunk Jean-Claude but for the sake of Brexit we'll say no" — Just a pleb (@Jon_a_Ginge) 14 December 2018

after the camera pans away Theresa headbutts Jean-Claude to shrieks of "hes not werth it Treesa.." from her friend who is holding her shoes and bag — Daniel (@tiernagekicks) 14 December 2018