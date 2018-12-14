'Shall I Dance for You?' May, Juncker Caught on Camera in 'Tense' Exchange

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, were filmed having a seemingly heated exchange before a morning session on the second day of a EU summit in Brussels.
Although no audio was available, May looked annoyed, probably by never-ending discussions of the UK’s post-Brexit relations with the European Union, while Juncker visibly tried to calm her down.
This doesn't exactly look like an exchange of pleasantries between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker as the Brexit summit gets underway. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/l0r4NwDj8h— Philip Sime (@PhilipSime) 14 December 2018
Their less than cordial exchange instantly went viral on social media, with netizens imagining what exactly the two were talking about:
'Shall I dance for you?"— Reverend 'Dynamite' Dick Dingleberry (@Elephan_Titus) 14 December 2018
'Please don't Theresa.'
'Go on, just a little shimmy.'
'I don't think that will help.'
I can do the robot one again.'
'That's not going to…'
'Throw me a bone here, please, I have literally nothing else to offer.'
I’m a professional lip reader and she’s saying “it’s too early for a round of Jäger Bombs, Jean-Claude.” And then he says “fpshspghssfgppshshshs”— Ollie (@Olle7Ho) 14 December 2018
May "Let me be clear. I want the EU to agree to disagree with what it agreed to agree to in November even though I agreed to it"— George Court (@courty1793) 14 December 2018
Juncker: What?
May: "Let me be clear. I want the EU to agree to disagree with what it agreed to agree with me in November even though I agreed to it"
Juncker: "did I do anything inappropriate last night"?…. May: "you where a bit drunk Jean-Claude but for the sake of Brexit we'll say no"— Just a pleb (@Jon_a_Ginge) 14 December 2018
after the camera pans away Theresa headbutts Jean-Claude to shrieks of "hes not werth it Treesa.." from her friend who is holding her shoes and bag— Daniel (@tiernagekicks) 14 December 2018
Hats off to he camera man. That 360 pan shot was super cinematic— Dunjoye (@terahking) 14 December 2018
