French Jewish Cemetery Defaced With Nazi Swastikas (PHOTOS)

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner took part in a Friday event to denounce anti-Semitism at the Herrlisheim cemetery in eastern France, where 37 gravestones and a monument to Holocaust victims had been desecrated with swastikas earlier this week.
Despicable! Wasn't going to share these pix but this kind of hatred must be called out. It's 2018 and it's heartbreaking to see this is still happening.— Derek Momodu (@DelMody) 14 December 2018
A Strasbourg Rabbi inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, France — via @reuters pic.twitter.com/pM8XwaGgjO
France has seen a 69-percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the past nine months, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said last month.
In recent years, France has witnessed several cases of violence against Jews: in March 2018, 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll was murdered in her apartment in Paris.
Several days after the tragic incident, someone broke into the office of the French Jewish Students Union at the University of Paris and sprayed anti-Semitic graffiti there.
All comments
Show new comments (0)