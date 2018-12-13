5 Minutes to Germany: What if Strasburg Shooter Has Already Left France?

It has been two days since the attack on a Christmas market in Strasbourg, but police have still not caught the attacker. In the meantime he could have already travelled far away. Sputnik has drawn possible routes that the shooter could have taken over the last two days.

Despite over 700 French police officers having been assigned to catch 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt, allegedly responsible for the mass shooting at a Strasbourg Christmas market on 11 December, the suspect remains at large. A picture of the man was published by French police on Twitter only on 12 December, when he was put on a wanted list.

© Photo: Google Maps 13 minutes walk by foot to Krimeri-Meinau railway station

The shooter's last known location was Rue de la Belfort, where he left his taxi, and which is located near the Krimmeri-Meinau railway station.

© Photo: Google Maps 5 minute train ride to the French-German border

From there he could take a train to cross the French-German border in just 5 minutes, reaching the German town of Kehl. He could even travel farther, to Offenburg — this would take him only 26 minutes.

© Photo: Google Maps 26 minute train ride to Offenburg railway station in Germany

According to media reports, the last phone call that Chekatt received was made from Germany.

© Photo: Google Maps Possible destinations of the Strasbourg shooter

From Offenburg, all roads would be open to him. He could go to any German city, like Hamburg, Hanover, or Berlin, or he could cross another border and reach Amsterdam in the Netherlands or Prague in the Czech Republic.