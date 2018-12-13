Swedish Authorities Arrest Man With 'Int'l Links' Over Planning Terror Attack

Despite the fact that the case was labelled as "concerning the security of the nation" and revealed international connections, Sweden's terror threat level remains unchanged at elevated.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist offence or incitement to terrorism, during special raids carried out overnight at several addresses in Gothenburg, Sweden's second largest city located in the western part of the country, in a terror-related case, national broadcaster SVT reported.

"The person has carried out preparations for the suspected terror crime for some time and there are international connections", the Security Police (Säpo) said in a statement. Säpo also admitted that several others have been interrogated, stressing that preparations for the suspected terrorist offence have been ongoing for a considerable time.

Säpo press officer Karl Melin said that further arrests cannot be ruled out.

"This is an ongoing effort and we can not exclude anything. We are working on it, and will see whether new searches and seisures will be needed. This is a big job", Melin told SVT, assuring that his agency is working day and night to keep Sweden safe.

Police spokesman Christer Fuxborg admitted that the matter concerns the security of the nation, pledging to use "all of the available and offered resources".

So far, however, Sweden's terror threat level remains unchanged at elevated, which corresponds to a three on a scale of five.