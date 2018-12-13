'Yellow Vest' Protester Dies in France After Being Struck by Truck - Reports

France has seen a wave of mass protests since mid-November, when the so-called yellow vest protesters took to the streets to rally against fuel tax hikes.

A protester has died in France after being hit by a truck, according to AFP citing the French prosecutor's office.

The incident occurred overnight at a roundabout near a motorway exit in the city of Avignon.

"The driver of the truck has been taken into custody. The victim was 23 years of age", deputy prosecutor for Avignon, Caroline Armand said.

The incident follows a deadly attack close to Strasbourg's Christmas market where a gunman opened fire killing two people with a third person listed as being brain-dead and injuring 12 people.

The "yellow vest" rallies in France have been marked by violent clashes between the police and protesters, some of whom were torching cars and looting shops in Paris.

A total of 4,099 protesters have been taken into custody, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing its sources in the police.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his address to the nation on 10 December, spoke about a number of measures aimed at resolving the social and economic crisis that provoked a wave of protests, and declared a state of emergency due to the economic and social situation.