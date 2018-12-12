French Protests Show EU Energy Strategy Must Be Explained to People – Austria

"The strategy explores ways in which Europe can lead the way to climate neutrality by investing in realistic technology solutions and aligning climate action in key policy areas while also empowering citizens and ensuring social fairness and just transition. I would say this really explicitly because when you look for example to the protests of the yellow vests in France we really have to acknowledge that we have to make this transition with the people, and with society and it is important that people understand what we are doing and why it is so urgent," Koestinger said at an EU side event at COP24 at the Katowice Climate Change Conference.
France has seen a wave of mass protests since mid-November when the so-called yellow vest protesters — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — took to the streets to rally against rising fuel prices and a planned hike in tax on diesel and carbon fuels. The yellow vest rallies in France have been marked by violent clashes with police officers, who have used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.
