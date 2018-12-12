WATCH Aftermath of Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting

According to the Interior Ministry, three people were killed as a result of the shooting near the Christmas fair in Strasbourg, another 12 were injured.

The gunman opened fire around 20.00 local time (19.00 GMT) on Tuesday and a massive police operation is ongoing, according to media reports.

A senior French government official has stated that five people have been detained as police hunt for the man who attacked the Strasbourg Christmas market, but at present the gunman remains at large.

The suspect is reportedly a 29-year-old native of Strasbourg, Cherif Chekatt, who was previously convicted for an armed attack.

